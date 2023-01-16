Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

AE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.11 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

