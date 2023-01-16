Adshares Market Cap Hits $45.33 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and $629,498.57 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004813 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002045 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

