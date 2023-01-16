Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $172.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

