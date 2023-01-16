AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

