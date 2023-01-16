Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of AIXA opened at €28.44 ($30.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.36. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($16.34) and a 12 month high of €32.21 ($34.63).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

