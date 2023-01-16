Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.4 %

ALB opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.16. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

