Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $1.72 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $107.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00080129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00060528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,418,835,634 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,637,475 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

