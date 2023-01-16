Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.20 million and $8.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.01422820 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007254 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016976 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028724 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.01772254 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

