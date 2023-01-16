Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alstom stock opened at €25.75 ($27.69) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.02. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

