AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $164.28 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

