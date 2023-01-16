Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.51 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and $33,550.61 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00038031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00435309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.91 or 0.30555498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00749988 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.8070768 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

