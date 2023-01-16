Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 217.2% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 76,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

