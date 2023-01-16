Aries Wealth Management Acquires 2,450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 129,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.