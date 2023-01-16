Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.23. 194,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

