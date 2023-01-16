Aries Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.39. 684,413 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

