Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($97.85) to €88.00 ($94.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($140.86) to €126.00 ($135.48) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($129.03) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($86.02) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $151.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.62. Arkema had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

