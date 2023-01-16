Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Lowered to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AWI opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

