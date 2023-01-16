ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.62) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 607.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The firm has a market cap of £745.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,403.23.

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,052.63). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

