Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARZGY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.45 ($17.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

