Avalanche Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $474.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.64 or 0.00078974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

