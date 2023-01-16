Avalanche Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $474.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $16.64 or 0.00078974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057817 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010260 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023686 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
