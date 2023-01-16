Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Avient alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.