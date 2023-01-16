Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

