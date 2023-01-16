Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.86 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $893.00 million and approximately $117.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.86 or 0.00041973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00232500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,805,779 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,445.66718273 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.49851183 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $152,050,905.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

