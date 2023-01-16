Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Stock Down 1.1 %

BFC opened at $87.08 on Thursday. Bank First has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 4,628.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

