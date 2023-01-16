Bank of America Begins Coverage on Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

