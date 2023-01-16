Bank of America Lowers Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.99) to €49.00 ($52.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.10.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.34.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

