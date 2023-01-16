Bank of America Upgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

