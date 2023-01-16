Barclays Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 600 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.34) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.92) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 602.50 ($7.34).

Glencore Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 558.40 ($6.80) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 537.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.56 billion and a PE ratio of 575.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

