Barclays Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $86.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.