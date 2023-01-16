Barclays Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $192.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.