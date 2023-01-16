Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.10.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.