Barclays Raises Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 165

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

