Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.55. 146,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,233. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.