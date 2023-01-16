BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,300 ($28.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,933.20.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $69.28 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

