Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $860.43 million and $46.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.66 or 0.00209525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00581029 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042002 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
