BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $25.83 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

