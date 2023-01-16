Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 455.6% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the December 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BCX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,533. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

