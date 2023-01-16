BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.43 on Monday, hitting C$8.03. 324,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$8.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.