BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DPM traded up C$0.43 on Monday, hitting C$8.03. 324,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$8.41.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

