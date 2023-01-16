Braintrust (BTRST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $848,130.15

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $81.96 million and $848,130.15 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00434082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.41 or 0.30469337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00760912 BTC.

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

