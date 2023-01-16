Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $66,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

