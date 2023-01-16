Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $89,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 368,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

