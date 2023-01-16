Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $5,312,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 64.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $579.00. 131,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,889. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.22 and a 200-day moving average of $510.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.