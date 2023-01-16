Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

