Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
