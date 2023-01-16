Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $26.79

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $751,812. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.