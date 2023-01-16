Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Target Price at $7.03

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.