Brokerages Set Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Target Price at $74.33

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.02) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

