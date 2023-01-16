Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $71.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.47.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.37 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

