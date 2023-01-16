Cardano Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $12.04 billion and $390.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.42 or 0.07385727 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00078981 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030748 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00058110 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010282 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023754 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,349,157 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.