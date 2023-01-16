Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CJ traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 350,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,893. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$179.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

