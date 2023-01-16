Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 8.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 123,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 80,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of C$62.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

